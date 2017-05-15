African Young Chef’s Competition produces first winner

…as Nestle Maggi unveils new ‘Jollof rice recipes’

By Chris Onuoha

The Culinary Academy of Nigeria in conjunction with Culinary Arts Practitioners Association, Nigeria organised its maiden edition of cooking contest that attracted seasoned and young Chefs across Africa in a pot war tagged: African Young Chef’s Competition 2017” with Nestlé’s Maggi and others making a huge presence.

The event which held at the Habour Point dome, Victoria Island on Saturday April 29, saw inspiring chefs of African descents display mastery of cooking art that will perhaps, change stomach narratives under the keen and watchful eyes of seasoned Chef Juries that comprises the Managing Director of KOTS Catering, Mrs. Daniel Kehinde Olabisi, the Chef Patron of Sel et Poivre and Le Petit Sel restaurant in Sandton Gauteng, Chef Coco, a professional fashion designer, blogger and TV personality turned chef, Chef Nthabesen Nti Ramaboa from South Africa and others.

In ambience of savouring aroma that filled the air was an array of food companies, culinary and hospitality outfits display their products and services with a touch of alluring decency. About ten young inspiring chefs drawn from some Africa countries participated in a hot contest that was segmented into two sessions, given freedom to skillfully present in their own style, a unique cuisine, with a restricted recipes. They include Sandra Winter (Nigeria), Kegbegnou Esso-essoou (Togo), Ashonia Manana (South Africa), Princewill Okpara (Nigeria), Debora Tshama (Congo), Patrick Davoro (Ghana), William Victor (Nigeria), Emelike Chinwendu(Nigeria), Chinonso Uzoka(Nigeria), Xiniwe Bandile(South Africa).There was also another session of mentoring for registered participants with hospitality experts and seasoned chefs. After a hard contested pot war with all the contestants giving their best, young Chef Princewill Okpara emerged the overall winner.

In an introductory speech by the organizer who coincidentally is the president of Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria and the Executive Chef of Tarragon, Victoria Island , Tiyan Aliles aid that the aim and objective of this competition and subsequent ones to come is to change, improve and create awareness the standard of culinary arts education in Africa and global.

“The African Chef Competition started the day I took a decision to teach culinary arts, to mentor, empower and transfer knowledge which is one of the greatest powers anyone can posses beyond home cookery to global hospitality aim. This event is not just a competition between brothers and sisters of the African culinary family but a platform of learning and sharing experiences. It is my believe that the contestants and young chefs that are present here today will take on the challenge of uniting Africa with food and taking the message back to your individual homes.” Chef Alile said.

Meanwhile, Nestle Maggi, while lending support to the fair exhibited one of the finest cuisine discoveries called ‘Party Jollof Rice’. According to Chef Cephas Mark Punshak, a development chef with Nestle Nigeria Limited, he said; “Basically the essence of today’s event is a plus to chefs in Nigeria because they have done well to bring chefs across Africa to this event to showcase what we have and see how we can take the conversation of food on a professional level.”

Continuing, Punshak said; “The conversation for jollof rice today is very big. We try to see how we can add more value to what we have. Among the delicacies we presented here today is ‘Suya Jollof Rice’. In the northern part of Nigeria, suya is a celebrated delicacy among the people, even visitors. For that reason, we fuse the suya into jollof rice to create a delicious party cuisine that all lovers of suya can identify with.

Others are the ‘Nkwobi’ delicacy from the South East, the ‘Owambe’ jollof rice, all fused into the preparation of rice to give it an extra-ordinary value for global and continental acceptance. There’s also an ‘Asu’ delicacy from the south west which was also fused into jollof rice, all to create that uniqueness in jollof rice preparation. This is simply hyping the story of jollof rice in Nigeria which you know is everybody’s favourite at parties. We go beyond the ordinary to attract more savouring demand for jollof made with Nigerian delicacies.”

According to Chef Punshak, Maggi, as a brand is a trusted partner that believes strongly in healthy food and well being of the people. That’s why we are supporting this event.

Also speaking, Nwando Ajere, Marketing Services Manager, Nestle Nigeria Limited conferred that, “Nestle Maggi is here to partner and support the initiative, creating platform to promoting healthy cooking. Culinary Academy has done well by creating ecosystem cooking platform among Africans, teaching people how to cook and we believe that we should support such initiative. Chef Alile deemed it wise to inspire and motivate young people on how to cook good food. Everybody can cook, no matter what profession you practice. People are running restaurants and eatery houses today as bankers, lawyers or even engineers.

Maggi presented a special Jollof rice delicacy which everyone loves in Nigeria. Since it is everybody’s delight in Nigeria, we feel it is important to teach people how and different ways to prepare it so that it doesn’t look like conventional jollof all time.” Ajere concludes.

The post African Young Chef’s Competition produces first winner appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

