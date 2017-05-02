Africa’s Greatest Retail Experience! Who Will Be Exhibiting At Cocktails & Dresses 2017?

Shop and Interact with your favorite brands this Sunday, May 7th 2017 at the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

The stage is set for Cocktails & Dresses 2017: Africa’s Greatest Retail Experience scheduled to take place this Sunday, May 7th at the Grand Ball Room, Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Black Carpet Opens Up at 12 Noon prompt.

Shop from over 50 of Africa’s Topmost Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle brands including: Zizi Cardow, Agatha Moreno, Morin O, Ade Bakare, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Trish O Couture, Tiannah Styling, FIA, Kiki Kamanu, Divine Endowment, Larrit Shoes, Quabraz Designs, Sammies Couture, NMA Clothing, Makioba, Blingshiki, Yetroselane, House of Rev, Coco Africk, Marte Egele, Emmy Clothing, Easy Yanci, 87 Origins, Lagos Laid Bac, Mademoiselle, House of MIA, Ethel- Beadakraft, Bimbeads, Alamode Concepts, Omalicha Clothing, Yeeenka Clothing, Glad Style Fashion, Manifest Apparel, Kui Care, Tara Fela Durotoye, We Naturals, Honey Pot Beauty, Keexs and several other notable brands.

Innovative Exhibitors include Epe Resorts and Elite Concierge.

Cocktails & Dresses 2017– “The Innovation Edition” is fully set to be the most spectacular edition yet bursting with creativity from the African continent. With a blend of new and returning partners and exhibitors projecting the best made in Africa fashion on a global scale.

For more information, www.dressmeoutlet.com/cocktailsanddresses

