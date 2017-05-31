Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afrobeats or Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage really doesn’t mind as long as it has ‘Afro’ in it – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Afrobeats or Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage really doesn't mind as long as it has 'Afro' in it
Nigerian Entertainment Today
According to her, the African sound has evolved and picked up a lot of sounds on the way. Only the sound is what matters to her. Tiwa Savage wouldn't be dragged into the 'Afrobeats vs Afrobeat' argument. Matter of fact, she doesn't mind as long as it
Tiwa Savage Covers New Magazine as she talks on 'The Diary of Tiwa Savage'BellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.