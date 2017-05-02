Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After 18 years of waiting, Benue Pastor and wife welcome twins (photos)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It has been a joyful moment for Pastor Daniel Unongo, who doubles as the Chaplain Benue State Government House and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Religion, as he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, after waiting for 18 years.

The Governor of the state, Daniel Ortom, who partook in the joyful moment, was
pictured cradling the twins yesterday evening during a visit to the new parents.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.