After 18 years of waiting, Benue Pastor and wife welcome twins (photos)

It has been a joyful moment for Pastor Daniel Unongo, who doubles as the Chaplain Benue State Government House and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Religion, as he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, after waiting for 18 years.

The Governor of the state, Daniel Ortom, who partook in the joyful moment, was

pictured cradling the twins yesterday evening during a visit to the new parents.

