After Cucumber Sex Scandal, Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke Drops New Music Video ”Friends”

Another video of former beauty queen Ms Anambra Chidinma Okeke hits the internet.

The post After Cucumber Sex Scandal, Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke Drops New Music Video ”Friends” appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

