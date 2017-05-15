After Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Zambia on high alert

Health authorities in Zambia have intensified surveillance in areas bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following an outbreak of Ebola in that country, a senior government official said on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared an Ebola outbreak with 11 cases reported so far in northeast DRC.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the government has put in place intervention measures to ensure that the disease does not enter Zambia.

He added that all airports are currently screening all people entering the country for Ebola while protective equipment have been distributed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Spokesperson Kennedy Malama said the ministry has installed thermal scanners at borers to detect whether the people coming into the country have normal temperatures or not.

“We have tightened all the 10 provinces, including those that do not border with the DRC, with Ebola preparedness and surveillance interventions to ensure alertness as a country,” he is quoted as saying by the Zambia Daily Mail.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

