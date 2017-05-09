After IBB, Abdulsalami, Obasanjo’s meeting… BUHARI MAY RESIGN BEFORE MAY 29

– Tambuwal favoured to succeed Osinbajo Kwankwaso, – el-Rufai lose out There were strong indications at the weekend that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari may be seriously considering resignation from office given his telling ill health. The ailing president departed to London Sunday night for follow-up on his medical consultation with his doctors, as disclosed by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

