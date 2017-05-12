Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After importing Maize from Mexico, this is what Uhuru has done to reduce MILK and SUGAR prices – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

After importing Maize from Mexico, this is what Uhuru has done to reduce MILK and SUGAR prices
TUKO.CO.KE
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich issued a gazette notice exempting tax from imported sugar and milk powder in the country. READ ALSO: Uhuru makes first major step at taming high cost of Unga. Rotich issued the notice on Friday, May 12 saying the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.