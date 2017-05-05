Pages Navigation Menu

After months in jail, Kodak Black finally handed one-year sentence – Nigerian Entertainment Today

After months in jail, Kodak Black finally handed one-year sentence
The 'Tunnel Vision' rapper was sentenced to 364 days in jail for violating the terms of his house arrest. But he could be released in about a month if he completes a life skills course and gets credit for time served, according to the Sun Sentinel
Kodak Black Sentenced To 364 Days In Jail; How Long Will He Stay In Prison?International Business Times
