Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After the 8th distribution of dividends RLT enters the exchange – how much will the rate increase?

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

SmartPlay.tech gaming platform continues successful promotion and improvement of its first game – SmartRoulette.io, which is favorably differs from other blockchain projects working on smart contracts. Partners and investors of the company get a real profit in ethers, and not only expect the growth of capitalization and the moment to sell tokens profitably. In less … Continue reading After the 8th distribution of dividends RLT enters the exchange – how much will the rate increase?

The post After the 8th distribution of dividends RLT enters the exchange – how much will the rate increase? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.