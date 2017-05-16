After Visiting With Turkey’s Erdogan, Trump Calls Russia Meeting ‘Successful’ – NBCNews.com
NBCNews.com
After Visiting With Turkey's Erdogan, Trump Calls Russia Meeting 'Successful'
Amid reports that he compromised America's national security by revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump boasted that the meeting in question was a …
