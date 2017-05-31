After years of abandonment, work begins on Otuocha-Ibaji road

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—WORK has resumed on the Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Ibaji federal road linking Anambra with Kogi State after it was abandoned for many years.

The member representing Anambra East and Anambra West in the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye broke the cheering news to his constituents during an empowering programme he organized for them at Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area of the state.

Nwoye said that through his efforts, the national assembly approved N800 million for the road in this year’s budget, which would soon be signed into law by the president, assuring that work would continue on the road until it was completed.

He said that upon completion of the road, journey from Anambra to Abuja would be reduced by at least two hours, just as many communities along the road would be opened up.

He also said that the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on works, Mr. Toby Okechukwu had inspected the road and expressed happiness with the work done so far.

Nwoye, who is among those eyeing the governorship of Anambra State in November this year on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, said his primary concern at the moment was empowerment of his constituents, adding that yesterday’s empowerment was the fifth since he was sworn in as a member of the national assembly.

The post After years of abandonment, work begins on Otuocha-Ibaji road appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

