Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Again, 1268 Nigerians return back home from Libya

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

1,268 Nigerians had voluntarily returned from Libya from December 15, 2016 to May 16, 2017 according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja,  the Director General, NEMA, made the disclosure while receiving a fresh batch of 258 Nigerians who arrived on Tuesday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …

The post Again, 1268 Nigerians return back home from Libya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.