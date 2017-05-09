Again 15 die, scores injured, others missing as herdsmen invade Benue communities – Vanguard
Vanguard
Again 15 die, scores injured, others missing as herdsmen invade Benue communities
Vanguard
MAKURDI—NO fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack on Tse-Akaa, Mba'abaji and Tse-Orlalu villages in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen Sunday evening. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
