Again 15 die, scores injured, others missing as herdsmen invade Benue communities

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—NO fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack on Tse-Akaa, Mba’abaji and Tse-Orlalu villages in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen Sunday evening.

Vanguard gathered from a survivor, who lost three family members in the attack at Tse-Akaa, that the herdsmen stormed the villages when most of the victims were returning home from Sunday evening church service.

He said: “The well-armed men, who hid among their cattle, came from Taraba axis, through Abaji, Mbamar, Ugondo and all the way to Akaa village, shooting sporadically at market squares, killing and injuring anything in sight.

“From the market area they moved deep into the villages and the people ran for their lives, but those who were not so lucky were killed. Now there is mass movement of the people fleeing to Ugba, the local government headquarters.

Commendation for Police

“As we speak, several persons are still missing. We must commend the Police, with other sister security agencies, that swiftly moved into the affected communities since last night and they have been helping the people discover the injured and also recover dead bodies.”

While confirming the attack, Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, however, said six corpses had so far been recovered by his men from two of the affected villages, adding that the Police and Army moved into the affected communities immediately the information of the attack got to Command Headquarters.

Makama said: “So far, we have reports of attacks on two villages and our men have recovered six corpses from the affected villages.

“We are on the trail of the masterminds of the killings, but we are pleading for calm; we urge the farmers to observe restraints because the herdsmen are currently moving out of Benue, especially with the coming of the rains.”

Gov Ortom reacts

Reacting, Governor Samuel Ortom, who lamented over the renewed crisis, said the police had already moved into the affected communities to restore peace and ensure the arrest of the killer-herdsmen.

Meanwhile, member of the Benue State House of Assembly, representing Logo constituency, Mr. Kester Kyenge, in his reaction, confirmed to Vanguard that nine corpses had so far been recovered from some of the attacked communities, while others were still missing.

He also called for reinforcement of security in the area.

