Again Amaechi, Jonathan aides in war of words

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesman David Iyofor and Reno Omokri, the media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, again are in war of words on Thursday via their tweeter handle, they battle over the comment made by Amaechi ‘I don’t like money, I am not corrupt’.

Amaechi in great styles

Recall that Amaechi last week in a chat on Channels TV said, “no one should doubt my honesty for I am not corrupt”.  Based on this, Reno Omokri, reacting to Amaechi’s comment via his tweeter quizzed “how Amaechi who allegedly wears expensive clothes, could claim he does not like money”?

Bellow are some of the tweets from David Iyofor and Reno

