Again! Buhari fails to attend FEC Meeting

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has again failed to attend the Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday for the third consecutive time. Buhari’s absence on Wednesday didn’t come as a surprise to Nigerians, however marks the third time the President will miss the weekly meeting since his return from medical vacation in March. Speculations over his health […]

The post Again! Buhari fails to attend FEC Meeting appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

