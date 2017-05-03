Again! Buhari fails to attend FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has again failed to attend the Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday for the third consecutive time. Buhari’s absence on Wednesday didn’t come as a surprise to Nigerians, however marks the third time the President will miss the weekly meeting since his return from medical vacation in March. Speculations over his health […]

The post Again! Buhari fails to attend FEC Meeting appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

