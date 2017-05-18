Again, Dasuki’s Absence Stalls N13.5bn Fraud Trial

By MBACHU GODWIN NNANNA,

For the second time in a week,the trial of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), at a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, for an alleged N13.5 billion fraud, could not go on as expected, as the former National Security Adviser, NSA, was again absent in court yesterday.

Dasuki, along with Shuaibu Salisu, a former director of finance and administration, Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA; Aminu Babakusa, a former general manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 19-count charge bordering on money laundering and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N13.5bn.

Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, had at the last sitting expressed concern over his absence saying “I’m surprised he’s not here.”

Counsel to Dasuki, J.B. Daudu, SAN, had also expressed concern over the absence of his client “who though has been granted bail by the court has not been allowed by the DSS to have control over his movement”.

Daudu had along with Akin Olujinmi, SAN counsel to Salisu, who was present with Babakusa, urged the court to adjourn to May 17, 2017 and compel the prosecution to present Dasuki.

The post Again, Dasuki’s Absence Stalls N13.5bn Fraud Trial appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

