Again, FG refuses to produce Dasuki in court for trial – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Again, FG refuses to produce Dasuki in court for trial
Vanguard
The trial of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) on alleged corruption charges was aborted by the refusal of the Federal Government to produce him in Court for trial. Former national security adviser of ex-president …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!