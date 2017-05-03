Again, Nnamdi Kanu ignores bail conditions, meets Igbo leaders [PHOTOS]
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has embarked on a unification tour of the Igbo people as he meets with top politicians and elite class. Recall that the IPOB leader was granted bail last week on the condition that he would not be in a gathering of more than ten persons. […]
