Again, oil prices hit over $50 per barrel – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Again, oil prices hit over $50 per barrel
Vanguard
lagos—Nigeria's Bonny Light and other crude oil grades have risen from $49 per barrel to over $50 per barrel in the global market following a significant drop in the inventories of United States yesterday. A survey of the oil markets showed that the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!