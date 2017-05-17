Again, Osinbajo Fails to Inaugurate New Ministers

Two weeks after their confirmation by the Senate, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, again on Wednesday did not inaugurate the two ministers who were recently confirmed by the Senate at the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The Senate had on May 3 confirmed the new ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe).

The slots of Kogi and Gombe States in the federal cabinet had been vacant following the death of the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. James Ocholi (SAN), in an accident on March 6, 2016; and the appointment of former Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Journalists had thought the new ministers would be inaugurated and assigned portfolios at the commencement of the FEC meeting last Wednesday as was the norm, but that did not happen.

Again on Wednesday, the inauguration did not take place.

No official explanation has been given for Osinbajo’s failure to inaugurate the ministers.

Osinbajo has been performing the roles of Acting President since President Muhammadu Buhari left the country penultimate Sunday for further medical consultation in London, United Kingdom.

The post Again, Osinbajo Fails to Inaugurate New Ministers appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

