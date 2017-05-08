Again, Patience Jonathan loses suit seeking to unfreeze her $15.591m account – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Again, Patience Jonathan loses suit seeking to unfreeze her $15.591m account
Former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has lost her case seeking the unfreezing of her account containing the sum of $15.591 million. Mrs Jonathan lost the case at the Federal High Court in Lagos headed by Justice Mohammed Idris on …
Court refuses to unfreeze Patience Jonathan's $15 million account
