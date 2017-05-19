Again South Africa deports 90 Nigerians

The South African government again, on Friday, deported 90 Nigerians for allegedly committing immigration-related offences.

DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos.

Alabi said the deportees, who are all men, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 3.30pm.

He said they were brought back to Nigeria aboard a South African Airways aircraft with registration number BBB712 from Johannesburg.

“This afternoon, about 3.30pm, 90 Nigerians were deported from South Africa for committing immigration-related offences.

“Some of them were alleged to have been living in the country without valid documents.

“They were received by the appropriate agencies including the police and profiled before being allowed to depart to their respective destinations, ” Alabi said.

South Africa had also on Feb. 28 sent 97 Nigerians back home for committing various offences.

They deportees were made up of 95 males and two females.

