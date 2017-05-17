Again, Suspected Herdsmen Kill 12 in Taraba – THISDAY Newspapers
Again, Suspected Herdsmen Kill 12 in Taraba
THISDAY Newspapers
At least 12 people were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen between Sunday and Monday at Gazabu, Tukun Ruwa, Utsua Daa, Kungana and Kpenkpen villages in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. Besides, scores of people sustained serious …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
