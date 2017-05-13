Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Against run of play’: Segun Adeniyi did what we failed to do – Dele Momodu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the new book by Chairman of Thisday Editorial Board​, Segun Adeniyi,​​ ‘Against the ​r​un of play’. Momodu, in an article on Saturday titled, ‘Season of books and denials’, praised the author for doing what he and others failed to do, by chronicling events that surrounded the removal of […]

‘Against run of play’: Segun Adeniyi did what we failed to do – Dele Momodu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.