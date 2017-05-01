Pages Navigation Menu

‘Against the Run of Play’: Adeniyi denies misquoting Jonathan

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Journalist and author of the controversial book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ Olusegun Adeniyi has denied ever distorting the views of former President Goodluck Jonathan in his book. In the controversial book, some political actors in the 2015 presidential election made shocking revelations on the real reason Jonathan was ousted. Jonathan in the book also […]

