Against The Run Of Play Author: Everything Jonathan Wanted removed Was Done

Olusegun Adeniyi, journalist and bestselling author, has reacted to comments on social media that he distorted the statements of former President Goodluck Jonathan in his book. According to the report the Cable.ng, some actors in the 2015 presidential election made a flurry of allegations against the former president in Adeniyi’s book ‘Against the Run of Play’,…

The post Against The Run Of Play Author: Everything Jonathan Wanted removed Was Done appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

