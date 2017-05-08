Pages Navigation Menu

Agbani Darego Looks Ageless In New Makeup Video.

Posted on May 8, 2017

For Agbani Darego, marriage looks really good on the ex-beauty queen who not quite long ago, said “I Do” to her heartthrob in a private wedding. The stunner took to her Instagram moments ago, to share a video from behind the scene of a shoot with RedTv. She’s so beautiful, she makes me wanna cry! …

