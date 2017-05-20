Agboyi-Ketu roads: LG aspirant Oshinowo hails Ambode, says he’s a quiet achiever

Following the commissioning of roads in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA on Friday by Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, a chairmanship aspirant, Mayor Dele Oshinowo has appreciated him for fulfilling his promises to the electorate.

The commissioned roads in the LCDA are Omotayo Banwo Street, Kola Iyaomolere Street, Omotayo Close, Ogun Street, Goodluck Street and Prince Oyewunmi Street.

Dele, who is a member of the All Progressive Congress(APC), once served as the former secretary of the council.

In a statement issued by his media office on Friday in Lagos, the chairmanship aspirant described the governor as a ‘Quiet Achiever’; calling on all Lagosians to always remain supportive of him.

The statement reads: “Good governance is the key to development, within two years, the people’s governor has changed the face of Lagos.”

” An achiever doesn’t need to make much noise. An attribute glaring; as the governor has wasted no time in pursuing the betterment and development of the state with everyday commissioning of various projects”

Commenting on the significance of the roads, Dele disclosed that the roads are inner routes that will address the perennial traffic gridlock being witnessed on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“Across the globe, the fear of people about Lagos is traffic. Past governors toiled in futility for a solution to this impediment to no avail. However, the present governor has brought the long awaited solution to make commuters happy”

” His approach is rare to find, instead of looking far, he started to address the causes of the gridlock little by little, now the Lagos of everyone’s dream is coming to reality”

Also, the chairmanship aspirant appealed to the electorate to support his ambition, promising to work closely with him.

“If elected, I promise to work in tandem with the governor’s action plan. At the beginning, it may be arduous but with God, the people and volume of experience being gathered ;the bridge of purpose would surely be established for progress and accelerated development ”

“At this stage of progressive development being witnessed by all, It would be pertinent to extend the profound appreciation of the good people of Agboyi/Ketu to the visionary governor” Dele said

The post Agboyi-Ketu roads: LG aspirant Oshinowo hails Ambode, says he’s a quiet achiever appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

