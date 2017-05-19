Agency Distributes Relief Materials To 4,000 IDPs In Daura

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has begun the distribution of foodstuffs to 4,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in order to ease their hardship.

Alhaji Mannir Abdullahi, the SEMA Director, Administration and Supplies, made this disclosure in Daura on Friday at the distribution ceremony for Sandamu and Zango Local Government Areas.

He said that the items included, 300 bags of beans, 450 bags of rice, 90 bags of salt, 300 bags of gaari and 550 gallons of cooking oil.

Abdullahi said the items were donated by the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

The director explained that the items were being distributed according to the number of affected households.

He said the IDPs were from the 11 Local Government Areas of Daura, Baure, Sandamu, Zango, Dutsin ma, Rimi, Katsina, Kafur, Kankiya, Ingawa and Jibia.

Mallam Isah Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the agency for the timely distribution of the items.

He said that the items would help them address some of their needs, now that the Ramadan period was fast approaching, urging the beneficiaries to desist from selling the items.

In a related development, Abdullahi disclosed that the State Government had procured N30 million worth of relief materials for distribution to the IDPs.

He also said that SEMA had last week distributed relief materials including beddings, foodstuffs and clothings to 700 IDPs in Katsina Local Government Area. (NAN)

The post Agency Distributes Relief Materials To 4,000 IDPs In Daura appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

