Agent: Toure Will Consider Italy, But Not China Or The States

Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk says his client is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with City not offering a contract extension.

Toure has impressed with City this season, since he was welcomed back into the fold, after his falling out with Guardiola.

However, in the absence of a contract extension, Seluk says he is free to join any club, except clubs in the CSL or MLS.

He told Tuttomercatoweb when asked if an extended stay at City was still possible: “In football nothing is impossible, but I will say that soon he’ll be a free agent and therefore free to choose a new club.

“We have many proposals on the table to evaluate. We are considering everything and will soon make a decision. European leagues are important, but we have no preferences and no clubs are in pole position, at least not at the moment.

“Not all clubs can afford him, so for example in the Bundesliga, only Bayern Munich would be suited to his level. We absolutely will not take proposals into account from China or the United States. Yaya will continue playing in Europe at a high level. He wants to win, both domestically and in the Champions League.”

He added, amid talk of interest from Inter and Roma: “Italy is a beautiful country that he really likes.

“You live well there and Serie A is a top-level tournament. For the moment there is nothing concrete or talks started with any particular club, but we are open to anything.

“We’re ready to listen to any type of proposal and will then make our evaluations. Yaya is a player who costs a lot and not all clubs can afford him. Only the biggest clubs would have sufficient reasons to have him, both technical and economic.”

