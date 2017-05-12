AGF Malami lacks understanding of legislature – Senate

The Senate, through its Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru, has reacted to remarks credited to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abaubakar Malami, SAN, that the President is disappointed that the National Assembly has refused to pass bills. Senate said the AGF’s comment was made out of lack […]

AGF Malami lacks understanding of legislature – Senate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

