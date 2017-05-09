Agip to build $15bn refinery in Nigeria, says Kachikwu

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has accepted to build a 150,000 barrels per day refinery in either Port Harcourt or Brass worth 15 billion US dollars, the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu said on Tuesday. Kachikwu briefed State House Correspondents on the deal after a meeting with acting President Yemi Osinbajo with petroleum ministry, NAOC and NNPC officials at the Presidential Villa. He said that Agip was also building a power plant and would repair the existing refinery in Port Harcourt to boost local production of petroleum products.

