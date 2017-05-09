Agip to build refinery in Nigeria – Kachikwu – The Nation Newspaper
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on Tuesday disclosed that an agreement has been reached with Agip to build a refinery in Nigeria. According to him, the 150,000 barrels capacity refinery will be located in Port Harcourt …
