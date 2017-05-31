Pages Navigation Menu

“Agitation, provocative rhetorics” won’t work – FG blasts restructuring advocates

​Nigerian government, through, the ​Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Hide quoted text ​, has lamabasted proponents of restructuring, saying their “agitation” and “provocative rhetorics” cannot achieve their dream, Hide quoted text He warned those behind the quest for restructuring to avoid demonstrations because “it is a complex process”. ​The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

