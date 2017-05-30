“Aguero Is Not Leaving City”

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Manchester City chairman, insists the club will not be selling Sergio Aguero.

Debate over Aguero’s future at Manchester City intensified since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January.

And with Guardiola expected to strengthen his squad in the summer, many believes the Argentine will be sold, but Al Mubarak has refuted such claims.

When asked if Aguero is staying, Al Mubarak said: “Absolutely. There’s never been a doubt about that. I’ve read a lot of the speculation on this and it’s ridiculous.

“Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world. We are a team that aspires to win every competition we compete in.

“Having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. It has never been in doubt.”

