Ahead of 2017 ITTF World Championships: Otu-Akpan eyes main draw

Cecilia Akpan’s last international appearance for Nigeria was at the 2015 African Games where she was beaten in the women’s quarter-final by Egypt’s Nadeen El-Dawlatly.

But after she had been confirmed for the 2017 ITTF World Championships, Cecilia Otu-Akpan is eager to return to table in Germany.

“Having missed playing at global level for over two years, featuring at the World Championship will afford me the opportunity to restore my pride in Africa as well as improve my ranking. I must try and make impact in Germany because this is a chance for me to win the heart of my fans,” she said.

Akpan said: “It has not been easy not competing in Africa and world levels. We were not able to attend the 2015 and 2016 World Championships because there was no fund to embark on the trips, while we also missed the 2016 African Championships in Morocco. It has not been easy for me as a player but you don’t have to give up and now that the opportunity has come again, we have to make use of it by doing well in Germany,” she added.

“I know I will start my campaign from the preliminary round and what I just need to achieve first is to corner my way to the main draw. This is very important to me for now and anything can happen after.”

The post Ahead of 2017 ITTF World Championships: Otu-Akpan eyes main draw appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

