President Rivlin Warns on Independence Day: ‘Polarization Could Deal Us a Harsh Blow’ – Haaretz
The internal rifts in Israeli society could do severe harm to the country, President Reuven Rivlin warned on Tuesday, a day after the Knesset speaker said that factionalism could cause destruction. “Disputes are permissible, but polarization could deal …
