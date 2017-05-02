Pages Navigation Menu

President Rivlin Warns on Independence Day: ‘Polarization Could Deal Us a Harsh Blow’ – Haaretz

Posted on May 2, 2017


President Rivlin Warns on Independence Day: 'Polarization Could Deal Us a Harsh Blow'
The internal rifts in Israeli society could do severe harm to the country, President Reuven Rivlin warned on Tuesday, a day after the Knesset speaker said that factionalism could cause destruction. “Disputes are permissible, but polarization could deal
