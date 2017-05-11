Ahead of Trump visit, Israel delays meeting of settlement planning body – report – The Times of Israel
|
The Times of Israel
|
Ahead of Trump visit, Israel delays meeting of settlement planning body – report
The Times of Israel
This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 shows a partial view of the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev northwest of Jerusalem. (AFP Photo/Ahmad Gharabli). Newsroom. Email the Newsroom · Facebook · Twitter. Related Topics. West Bank settlements …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!