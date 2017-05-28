Ahmed Abdulfatah Gov makes case for LG reform in Kwara – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ahmed Abdulfatah Gov makes case for LG reform in Kwara
Pulse Nigeria
Ahmed noted that water supply was a problem in the state because of increasing population and pressure on infrastructure. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed play. Governor Abdulfatah …
LGs will soon collapse – Gov. Ahmed
Kwara steps down Democracy Day celebration
Ramadan: Gov. Ahmed urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!