Ahmed, Kwara and the quest for World Bank funding

JUST recently, Kwara state governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed had occasion to lead a team of government officials to a meeting with the World Bank, in Abuja. The meeting was aimed at creating a productive partnership between Kwara and the global financial institution. The partnership would result in easy financing of key components of the developmental programmes of the Ahmed administration as it marks the first half of its second term which coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the state.

Having seen the propositions by the state government to the bank, I have undertaken to debrief stakeholders on some of its contents as a way of linking the people with the state, to understand the mindset of the current administration on some of the key projects that are either being undertaken or that are projected to be undertaken before the end of its tenure.

Dr Ahmed, according to the document, seeks to pioneer a new approach to governance with his Quality of Life (QoL) Governance system and promised the Bank that his leadership of the state under the QoL platform has been influenced by three key factors: Clear Vision, Internal Realignment and Institution Building.

The Internal Reforms/Realignment led to the creation of KWIRS which was meant to build an independent revenue base outside of federal allocations.

The governor told the World Bank team that it was this move that helped the state to survive the ‘recession scare’. Having established a sound footing with IGR, the next phase is investment in infrastructure through the Kwara Infrastructure Investment Fund Strategies (KIIFS). The KIIFS, which gave birth to the Investment Fund Kwara (IF-K), targeted a portfolio of US$ 708 million when it was developed in 2014.

The state had decided at an executive session early this year to fund new projects in- house to the tune of US$ 33.5 million under the IF-K platform. The final phase would be investment in strategic commercial and capital intensive sectors of the economy which would need greater financial input, arguably beyond the capacity of the state.