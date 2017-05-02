Ahmed Makarfi PDP factional chairman wants govt. to prioritise workers welfare – Pulse Nigeria
|
Ahmed Makarfi PDP factional chairman wants govt. to prioritise workers welfare
Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called Federal and state governments to prioritise the welfare of workers, as the nation marks 2017 May day. Makarfi made the call in a statement …
