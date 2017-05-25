Ahmed Musa joins Eagles, Mikel misses flight

Leicester City star Ahmed Musa will join the Super Eagles training camp in Ajaccio today, same as Portugal-based midfielder Mikel Agu, who missed his flight to France yesterday.

“Ahmed Musa is right now in Paris, he will join us shortly.”

Ahmed Musa’s arrival thus douses speculations he could walk out on the national team after “some events” at the team’s last training get-together in London in March.

He was overlooked for the Eagles captaincy for a friendly against Senegal with coach Gernot Rohr picking Ogenyi Onazi instead.

Eagles fresh call-up Mikel Agu is also due in Ajaccio today after he missed his fight to France yesterday.

The FC Porto midfielder informed SCORENigeria that immediately after the season he left Vitoria Setubal, where he was on loan, back to his parent club to officially sign the dotted lines for the extension of his contract.

It would be recalled that Mikel Agu signed a new four-year deal with FC Porto just last month.

The post Ahmed Musa joins Eagles, Mikel misses flight appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

