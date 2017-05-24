Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles star weds new wife in court – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Premium Times

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles star weds new wife in court
Pulse Nigeria
Despite the wedding, Musa's first wife does not want to divorce the Leicester City and Super Eagles star. Published: 58 minutes ago , Refreshed: 18 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail. Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has wedded his new wife in a court …
Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, weds new loverPremium Times
Musa Marries Second Wife At 24, Off To CorsicaComplete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa marries again after weeks of divorceInformation Nigeria
TheNewsGuru
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.