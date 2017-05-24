Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahmed Musa weds ‘side chick’ after divorcing Jamila [VIDEO]

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa has finally wedded his ‘side chick Juliet’. The player had few weeks ago dumped his former wife who allegedly opposed his plan to marry a second wife as Islam permits. Later on, revelations emerged on why the player divorced his ex wife Jamila. This came after he […]

Ahmed Musa weds ‘side chick’ after divorcing Jamila [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.