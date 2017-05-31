Pages Navigation Menu

A/Ibom Police Explains why It Embark  on Show  of Force

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bernard Tolanidada Dada Uyo 

The police in Akwa Ibom yesterday  said the Show  of force embarked upon by the combined team of all the security agencies in the state has noting to do with the sit at home  order given by those agitating for the indigenous people of Viagra IPOB

Addressing  newsmen at Ikot Akpan Abia in Uyo the state Commissioner of Police  Mr Donald Awunna explained that the show  of force was to assure the  citizens of the state that all the security agencies are up to their responsibility  of protecting them.

He said that the event was  organized to jntimidate or harass anyone but to re-assure the people that all the security agencies in the state are there to protect them.

“”The idea of show  of force is not new it  has always been there to let the would be criminals know that they are being watched.

Anybody can stay home  if they wish and the police would not ask  them not to so basically the Show of force is not about any sit at home embarked upon by the people clamouring for republic of Biafra or any group””he stated.

Awunna  appealed to newsmen to always reach out to the command for verification on any issue before going to the press to avoid confusion.

He said police in Akwa Ibom is poised to rid the state of criminals and urged journalist to continue to support them as no one is immune  to the nefarious activity of criminals

 

The post A/Ibom Police Explains why It Embark  on Show  of Force appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

