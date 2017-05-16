A’Ibom politicians use guns to grab power, Ekpoudom, ex-DIG screams

By Emmanuel Ayungbe

UYO — A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Mr. Udom Ekpoudom, has sounded the alarm that rather than provide employment and other dividends of democracy to jobless youths, Akwa Ibom politicians empowered them with guns and appoint known robbers as body guards, warning of the dire consequences to the state if not halted.

Ekpoudom, an indigene of Akwa-Ibom State, in an interview with NDV, gave fresh insight into how expensive operational blunders by the Nigeria Police Force assisted the dreaded Boko Haram insurgent group, which recently forced the Federal Government’s release of more than five of its seized commanders in exchange for Chibok girls, to gain a footing in the northern part of the country.

The security strategist, who voluntarily retired from the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, in December 2010, also disclosed that the greatest problem facing the police today was the infiltration of the security agency by politicians.

His words: “After my retirement, I discovered that politicians created most of the problems in the society, politicians buy arms for their supporters to enable them win elections, after winning the election and you are unable to finance the borrowed life style you have introduced to them, and you are unable to withdraw the arms what happens to the larger society.

“A case in point is my local government area, Etim Ekpo. Politicians consider arming the youths as their own empowerment which is very wrong. The politician feels proud to appoint a confirmed robber as their body guard. That is how bad it has become. At the end when you lose or win and you abandon them on the streets, they become the number one social problem,

“This type of youths are very rampant in my local government and we are paying dearly for it now. When Governor Udom Emmanuel saw the problem posed by idle youths, he came up with the DAKADA philosophy, which seeks to invoke the spirit of getting up to do something good for yourself and the state.”

The retired police officer asserted: “Governor Udom Emmanuel is working hard; his major problem is the high level of unemployed youths he inherited from previous administration in the state. The private sector is not doing much to assist the government in fighting unemployment and most of the youths are very lazy.”

On Boko Haram, Ekpoudom stated: “Boko Haram was caused partially by the appointment of the then Inspector General of Police, Boko Haram started at about 2008 or 2009. I was DIG then, we arrested two boys somewhere around Yobe, who on interrogation confessed that they were being trained in Afghanistan on how to make bombs and come back and attack Nigeria.

“While we were still trying to get further useful information from the two suspects, two days after their arrest, we were forced out of the force by the appointment of the new IGP, so the officers who came to replace us conceivably did not know where we stopped in our investigation. They possibly made mistakes even though we left them in police detention at Force Headquarters.

“The entire six DIGs left the service and the new officers could ordinarily not understand the security situation on ground, so the Boko Haram took over the North. I thank God that President Muhammadu Buhari is dealing with them, but for the random posting of IGP, the Boko Haram would not have operated as effectively as they are operating now. It was a police case and really, promoting AIG to IGP, leaving the DIG is quite frustrating. The six DIGs cannot be so bad that the president cannot pick his IGP from among them .How do you turn round to give your junior officer his official compliment?”

Shedding light on the appointment of then AIG Hafiz Ringim as Inspector General of Police against the White Paper approved by late President Musa Yar’Adua, he said: “Yes, I still had about three years to go, but when the Police authorities preferred a junior officer of the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Hafiz Ringim, to take over as the Inspector General of Police against the report of the White Paper that was approved by the late President Musa Yar Adua, I knew the politicians have infiltrated the police force and the most honourable thing to do was to put in my paper for retirement.

“There was a white paper by the Reform Committee which states in black and white that the IGP should be appointed from among the serving Deputy Inspector Generals. When President Jonathan took over leadership, he opted for an AIG as the IGP, which was why the six of us, who were DIGs then decided to voluntarily retire from the service. The greatest problem with the Police now is that politicians have infiltrated the force. In the Army, politicians do not decide the Chief of Army Staff, there are laid- down rules, but in the police, anything goes. Politicians should stay out of the appointment of IGP.”

‘We can’t be lucky all the times’: “President Muhammadu Buhari is a very lucky man to have appointed an intelligent junior officer as IGP from among AIGs, but we cannot be lucky all the times. In policing, you need experience, it is not like the civil service, and you cannot compare the experience of an AIG to that of the DIG just as you cannot compare the experience of an Assistant Commissioner of Police to that of the Commissioner of Police. Appointing a junior officer above his superior has forced many experience officers to voluntarily retire, and this has great consequences and multiplier effects on adequate policing,” he said.

Remoulding the youth: After hunting criminals round the country as a police officer, he revealed: “I decided to come back to my state and help my people. I came back and found out that criminality was the order of the day in the state and indeed, my local government, Etim Ekpo. In my area, everybody wants to be a cultist with which you cannot be politically relevant. Kidnapping and robbery everywhere in the state. “I decided to start a school that will inculcate good morals and discipline in the upcoming youths. That is what gave birth to Tower of Ivory School. That is what I am doing now to bring up the youths for the future of the country.”

