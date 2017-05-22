Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AIICO grows underwriting profit by 326% – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

AIICO grows underwriting profit by 326%
The Nation Newspaper
IICO Insurance Group underwriting profit increased by 326 percent from a loss of N5.5 billion in the 2015 financial year to a profit of N12.45 billion last year, despite facing severe macroeconomic headwinds in the period under review, the Chairman
AIICO to grow market premiumGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.