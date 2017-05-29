Pages Navigation Menu

Air Chief Raises The Alarm Over Planned Attack On Air Force Base

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has said it has intelligence that one of its air bases may be attacked.

According to an official statement, the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, stated this while addressing participants at a retreat held between May 25 and 26 in Kaduna.

“We have had an attack on one of our airbases in the recent past, and current intelligence reports keep highlighting the possibility of attacks on our bases,” Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, was quoted as saying in a statement by Air Force spokesperson, Olatokunbo Adesanya.

Mr. Abubakar also spoke on the need for adequate security for air bases.

